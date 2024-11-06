New Provincial Policy Statement and New County Official Plan Trickle Down On MNBP

The Government of Ontario implemented a new Provincial Policy Statement (PPS) in August. Provincial Policy Statements include revisions to land use and zoning criteria and sometimes include new mapping.

These changes are often difficult to discern (see, for example, two recent lots of Environmental Hazard maps) let alone understand.

All counties and municipalities are required to implement the new PPS.

Bruce County is currently in the process of revising its Official Plan. This is being done, in part, to make sure it conforms to the new PPS.

This leaves municipalities with two separate sets of new rules to follow. These are extremely complex documents, with overlapping jurisdictions, and the changes are often difficult to understand (and therefore, difficult to implement).

MNBP Council received a delegation from Bruce County Planning on Sept 23.

Council had many questions and concerns after that presentation, so Bruce County Planning attended the Oct 15 Meeting as well. (see Minutes)

Council scheduled a Special Meeting with Planning Consultant Ron Davidson on Oct 22 to better understand how the process works. (see Minutes)

Davidson confirmed that MNBP has cause for concern. Many of the environmental regulations are “text-only” — that is, there is no accompanying mapping to show how the text would be applied. This is particularly critical in the case of woodlands and wetlands. The PPS talks about “core areas” and “linkages” but without mapping, these concepts are not very clear. The presence of Karst (underground streams, caverns, chambers etc) is also mentioned as a limiting factor but, as Councillor Smokey Golden pointed out, “I couldn’t find anywhere that wasn’t Karst…”

Deputy Mayor Rod Anderson stated that looking at the maps, it’s hard to see, let alone understand, what the mapping represents.

Mayor Milt McIver voiced a concern that if Council doesn’t understand the maps, how can they explain them to the public at the open houses?

Davidson offered the opinion that there was probably more green (environmental limitations) on the county map than the PPS required. He suggested that the municipality take up that question with Bruce County Planning. He noted that MNBP has far more “green” than any other municipality in Bruce County and wondered if they couldn’t scale it back a bit.

Mayor McIver pointed out that it would be very helpful if Council could see which “green” areas were actually required by Provincial Policy.

Davidson explained that there are technical details which can have a profound effect on whether or not a property can be utilized. If the property is a surveyed lot and the proposal meets all elements of the Building Code, then a building permit will be issued “as of right”. But even a minor variance can trigger the full weight of the PPS, with Environmental Impact Studies, Karst assessments and so forth.

Davidson summarized the way it works: Provincial policy goes into the County Plan, but its provisions are not triggered except by a variance or a rezoning request.

The County Official Plan came up again at MNBP Council’s Oct 28 Meeting.

Mayor McIver noted that the natural environment mapping in the County OP incorporated a huge increase in “green” areas in MNBP. He wanted the County to make another presentation to MNBP.

Councillor Aman Sohrab suggested MNBP should request that the County “stick more closely to the PPS” and not overreach, especially in our municipality. MNBP is “all green”, he continued, but we want to encourage development.

Mayor McIver agreed, pointing out that construction is really important in our municipality and creates a lot of jobs. He proposed to “have that discussion” when representatives of Bruce County Planning come back to MNBP.

Council passed a motion stating:

“That the Council of the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula submit the following concerns regarding the draft Bruce County Official Plan.

That Bruce County Planning and Development Department review the Natural Environment System with regards to woodlands and wetlands, to ensure impact to development is minimized.

That the Council of Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula supports the boundary adjustment for the Hamlet of Dyers Bay, Pike Bay and Eastnor Township and requests that lands be reallocated within Northern Bruce Peninsula for development.

That the Agriculture Designation mapping be reviewed for correctness.”