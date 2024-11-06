What a Potential Canada Post Strike Means for The Bruce Peninsula Press

By Marianne Wood, Bruce Peninsula Press

As Canada Post and Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) continue negotiating, the labour dispute could result in a strike that would see a disruption in mail deliveries.

The following statement from Canada Post reads “As negotiations continue between Canada Post and the Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW), the 21-day cooling-off period ended November 2. This means either party could initiate a labour disruption after providing a minimum notice of 72 hours.

The parties remain at the table and have agreed not to provide a 72-hour notice as long as discussions are productive. Our goal throughout these negotiations with CUPW has always been to reach negotiated agreements, without any labour disruption.”

The union is calling for wage increases and better working conditions, including improved staffing and health benefits as well as paid meal and rest periods for workers working five hours or more.

The Bruce Peninsula Press relies on Canada Post for distribution of more than 2,500 newspapers within Northern Bruce Peninsula, with an additional 350 newspapers mailed across Canada and internationally.

In the event of a strike, the Bruce Peninsula Press has pre-arranged several “distribution” locations where MNBP residents and paid subscribers can pick up their latest copy of the newspaper at no charge.

Distribution locations:

-Peacocks Foodland, Tobermory

-Tobermory Press office, Tobermory

-Tru Food Café, Stokes Bay

-Bains General Store, Ferndale

-Hellyer’s Foodland, Lion’s Head

-By the Bay General Store, Pike Bay

-Lloyd’s Smoke Shop, Wiarton

These free distribution locations will only take effect in the event of a full walk out strike in MNBP.

Postmasters at the Tobermory and Lion’s Head Canada Post outlets are not part of CUPW. Post office boxes at those locations will continue to receive the newspaper in their mailbox. If you receive your newspaper in a roadside mailbox or at a rural community Canada Post box, you will not receive the newspaper.

We thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate this potential disruption in postal service.

For more information call the Tobermory Press office at 226-256-2658 or email info@tobermorypress.com