Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula Late August News: Local Musicians Plan to Hold Outdoor Busking Concert for Rotary

Submitted by Jim Dilamarter

Our Rotary Club is so pleased to announce that the musicians of the Northern Bruce will be hosting a ‘Busking Stage Event’ open to all on Saturday August 29th on the Webster Street Busking Stage (Between Scott’s Pro Hardware and Hellyer’s Foodland) from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. It is expected that this concert will include a number of different performers from all over the Northern Bruce. Many will be familiar to you as members of the Market Band that we all love to hear. Please come and enjoy the music and help Rotary at the same time.

Donations will be accepted that day or you may send an e-transfer donation to: nbprotary@gmail.com

Come and enjoy these performers. They are absolutely amazing and you will not be disappointed. A list of the entertainers will be posted as soon as we have confirmed their attendance on our Facebook page. Check it out and come and have a great time. Donations will help support the many Rotary Projects in our community.

We cannot say enough about our local musicians and how they have helped us raise money for our community over the years. They are always there when we need them and are such a very talented group. They love what they do and we love to listen to their music.

Rotary Plans LIGHTHOUSE ORNAMENT PROJECT

The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula is considering creating and selling a Christmas Ornament to celebrate the reconstruction of our lighthouse in Lion’s Head. The ornament will be three inches high and approximately an inch and a half wide, made of steel. The design details are yet to be determined at future meetings. More details will be coming in the weeks ahead but, if we can make this happen, it will be a great gift for Christmas for your family and friends.

Proceeds from this project will help with the annual donation Rotary always makes at Christmas to the local food banks and other projects. Check our Facebook page regularly to learn how this project is coming along. We hope to have prototypes ready for review and approval by Rotary soon.

Lighthouse Silent Auction Coming Soon

Our Rotary Club has been asked to coordinate a ‘silent auction’ in early September. It is expected that the new Lighthouse will be placed on its foundation at that time.

The silent auction will be held in the Marina building with an opportunity for you to bid on some wonderful items. Included will be:

-A fire pit

-Many art items, and,

-Relics from the old lighthouse itself

NO DATES HAVE BEEN SET YET BUT WATCH FOR MORE INFORMATION ON OUR FACEBOOK PAGE. All proceeds made by Rotary will be donated to the Lighthouse project. Rotary is excited to be part of this project to help our community.