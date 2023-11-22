Christ Church Collaborates with Food Bank for Gifts of Gratitude 2023

Submitted by Lion’s Head & District Food Bank

As the Lion’s Head and District Foodbank prepares for the Christmas season, we are delighted to once again partner with Christ Church, Lion’s Head on Gifts of Gratitude 2023. This year, Christ Church is setting aside $3,000 to match donations to the Lion’s Head and District Food Bank.

The name for the Gifts of Gratitude partnership came from members of Christ Church. “When we stop and remind ourselves of how blessed we are, our gratitude leads us to share with others. In this partnership, we want to share with those who look to their neighbours for help from time to time,” said Alison Knight, churchwarden.

To make a donation for matching, you can send a cheque to Christ Church, PO Box 287, Lion’s Head N0H 1W0 and be sure to indicate “Food Bank” on your cheque. Or you can make an e-transfer to christchurchforfoodbank@gmail.com and include your mailing address in the e-transfer message box for them to send you a tax receipt.

Working together, Christ Church and the Food Bank raised over $4,900 in Gifts of Gratitude 2022 and we are hoping that the generosity of our community will result in a donation of at least $6,000 this year. Helping those in our community who live with food insecurity is especially important as we approach Christmas.