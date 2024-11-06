SOAR After School Program Starting Soon at The Meeting Place

Submitted by Jennifer Williams, Community Coordinator,

The Meeting Place

The SOAR after school program has been offered by The Meeting Place for 15 years. Our hope for the program is that the children can feel a larger sense of community and to know that they are an important part of it. They learn to connect with their peers outside the school environment at the same time creating links with our volunteers who are building their sense of community as well. Currently there are no other ongoing programs being offered in Tobermory that are specifically designed for kids.

We do our best to foster the interrelationship between us and the environment around us. Whenever possible we spend the first portion of our program outdoors to help build an appreciation for our surroundings. We also incorporate games of skill and team building while giving the kids the opportunity to run around and be kids.

Once inside, the kids are offered a nutritious snack with lots of options to fuel their bodies and minds. We provide creative outlets to encourage self expression and a sense of pride in themselves and their imagination. We offer STEM activities in order to encourage them to ask questions about the world around them and to seek the answers for themselves.

The SOAR program is designed for kids in SK-Grade 3. This no cost program is offered weekly and runs from November to April. If you are interested in registering your child or if you are interested in volunteering for this important program please contact Jen Williams at The Meeting Place at 519 596 2313 or info@tobermorymeetingplace.com