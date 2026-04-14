Rising Cost of Living Forces Low-Income Residents Into Crisis

Media Release

Surging costs for housing, food, heating, and transportation are pushing low-income residents to a breaking point, forcing many to choose between basic necessities. “People are deciding between rent and food, heat and medication,” said a representative from the United Way of Bruce Grey. “No one should have to make those choices.”

Demand for help is rising sharply. In January and February 2025, the United Way provided $5,500 in utility support. In the same period this year, that number jumped to $23,250 – an increase of more than 300 percent.

The organization is also seeing more first-time clients, including former donors and individuals facing sudden financial hardship due to life changes such as loss of income or bereavement.

At the same time, costs continue to climb. Furnace oil prices rose 43 percent—from $1.60 per litre in late January to $2.29 by mid-March—significantly reducing the impact of assistance. A $700 grant now buys roughly 30 percent less fuel than it did just weeks earlier. Grocery and gasoline prices have also surged, adding further strain.

Support Available

The United Way of Bruce Grey’s Utility Assistance Program provides grants of up to $700 per utility for eligible low-income residents whose accounts are in arrears, at risk of disconnection, or already disconnected. To apply:

• Call 211 for furnace oil, propane, or cordwood

• Call 1-855-487-5327 for the LEAP Program for Hydro One, Wyse Meters (other apartment metering companies), and Enbridge Gas

Applicants must meet strict income guidelines to be eligible for this program. It is hoped that the one-time help will provide the clients with the ability to maintain their utility needs moving forward, but we are seeing people return to the program year after year.

For more information on the Utility Assistance Program visit https://unitedwayofbrucegrey.com