Friendship Club Holding Writers’ Workshops with Author/Poet Jennifer Frankum

Submitted by Geraldine Loker

There has been plenty of activity at the Lion’s Head Friendship Club this spring. The March dinner was a big success with an excellent turnout. Members and guests enjoyed a wonderful evening, highlighted by live entertainment from Doug Embleton on the keyboard, which added a special touch to the event.

The next lunch gathering is scheduled for April 16 at 1 p.m. Those wishing to attend are asked to sign up at the club. The cost is $8.00 per person.

Several Writers’ Workshops are also coming up at the club featuring author and poet laureate Jennifer Frankum. The first workshop will take place on April 15 at 1 p.m., with additional sessions scheduled for May 20 and June 17. A complimentary lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m. These events are funded by the Seniors Active Living Centre (SALC). For more information, please contact Sharron Colter at 519-793-3473 or by email at dshcolter@eastlink.ca.

There are still a few tickets available for Craft Day on May 6 at 1 p.m. The cost is $5.00 per person and includes lunch. Participants will be creating a gnome or fairy terrarium using succulents.

The next Games Day, featuring a Trivia event, will take place on April 18 at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a complimentary light supper for participants. This will be the final Games Day until October.

Anyone taking part in the Stratford trip is asked to be at the club by 9:30 a.m. and to bring a lunch to enjoy on the bus. Please note that the Friendship Club will be closed on April 27 due to the Stratford trip.