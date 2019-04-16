Theatre Arts Alive and Well on the Bruce Peninsula

BPDS Presents “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” APRIL 23-25

Submitted by Tara Stanton



The Dramatic Arts program at BPDS is in full swing once again. According to tradition, after last year’s production of Alice in Wonderland, the next play production that was scheduled to be at BPDS would not be until April 2020. Drama teacher Tara Stanton determined that it would be too long between productions, and decided to run a short, non-musical production in the interim.

Drama is such a great way for people to develop important skills like public speaking, vocal projection, memorization and movement skills, and it takes a great deal of preparation and confidence to put on a great show. “The actors have to work very hard to learn and develop these skills and qualities” said Ms Stanton in a recent interview.

After posting an audition sheet for this small production in the fall, she discovered that she had more than enough secondary actors to do the play she had in mind. Rather than deny the elementary students a chance to participate, she decided to do two plays; one for secondary students and one for elementary students. That has resulted in the upcoming production of “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood” which will be presented on April 23rd, 24th, and 25th.

The play, written by MaryLynn Dobson, follows the well-known hero Robin Hood as he works to protect the poor by returning that which the evil Prince John has taken from them. The story has some hilarious twists, however, that will have you rolling in the aisles.

Then, later in May, the elementary cast of “The Snow White Variety Show” will present their version of the classic story of Snow White. This is also a more unusual version of a well-known story. Come and see talk show host Heidi Perbole interview the seven dwarfs to get their versions of events in the story. This production will be performed on May 23rd and 24th.

Tickets are now on sale for “The Somewhat True Tale of Robin Hood”, available from the school office by calling 519-793-3211 or though SchoolCashOnline. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors.

“Willy Wonka Junior” Coming to PSDS May 9-11

Submitted by Emily Cameron

PSDS Drama class and cast of Willy Wonka Jr.

The Wiarton Acting Company presents Willy Wonka Junior as this year’s Drama performance. The company, comprised of 24 Secondary Drama students from Peninsula Shores District School, are working hard to get Charlie to the factory.

The cast is busy building sets, painting, making props, designing costumes and learning to sing and dance. Kim Nault, a grade 10 student who plays Mrs. Beauregarde said, “I think that my favorite moments in class is the end of every class where we all just hug sometimes and it feels like a huge family.”

The show, directed by teacher Emily Cameron, is PSDS’ first musical in many years. Cameron has enlisted the help of many community members to help her get the project off the ground, including teachers, vocal coaches, choreographers, local merchants, and parents. A few elementary students are also lending their talents as some of the Oompa Loompas.

“It has been overwhelming the support we have received from the staff and community,” noted Cameron.

Ben Van Bilsen, a grade 10 student playing Augustus Gloop, commented, “One of the best experiences of my life.”

The class is also having a Wonka Bar fundraiser to raise money for costumes, props and lighting. The bars – made by Northern Confections of Wiarton – will be sold for $4 and customers have the potential to find golden tickets in the wrappers. The tickets can be returned to Northern Confections for a prize, including free tickets to the show and a gift card or certificate to a local merchant.

“Every single label can be returned to Northern Confections and entered into a grand prize draw to be held on April 26,” says Cameron. “We really wanted to create the real ‘Wonka’ experience with this fundraiser. Some prizes value over $100.”

Public performances are May 9 and 10 at 7pm and May 11 at 2pm at the Peninsula Shores Performing Arts Centre. Tickets are available at Northern Confections of Wiarton, at the school, through School Cash online, and at the door.



