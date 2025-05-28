Bruce Men’s Shed News: Last Call for Planter Orders

Submitted by Gerry Tilmans

Early May brought this year’s return of the Red Breasted Grosbeak to our feeders. After more than five years of year-round feeding we are getting a great variety of birds that remember last year’s supply and come back for more.

I know it’s an awkward segue to the Men’s Shed but the coming warm weather means that we are soon wrapping up our indoor workshop season. A group of nine of us met at Scott’s shop in Oliphant where we assembled fourteen more planters for the Golden Dawn planter fundraiser project. Delivery time is here – we are building to order now and will accept orders until the end of May, then calling an end to our planter fundraiser.

At our April meeting we celebrated Bruce Men’s Shed’s second anniversary, with a potluck breakfast. It is hard to believe that two years have passed. Our reputation continues to spread and we are thankful for all of your support! With summer fast approaching we have decided to suspend our monthly meetings until the fall, but our weekly Monday Coffee Mornings will continue.

Three of our guys visited Gateway Haven Long-term Care in Wiarton in March, where we brought a number of bird feeder kits, bird house kits, and a bat house kit that we had made over the winter for such events. More than ten residents hammered the kits together and a few were then painted by another group.