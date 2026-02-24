Bruce Peninsula Sportsmen’s Association Planning Future Open House 

Submitted by Bruce Peninsula Sportsmen’s Association

The 200 member Bruce Peninsula Sportsmen’s Association (BPSA) has decided to hold an open house at a later date this year (not on Family Day). The Open House will feature Hatchery Tours, Shooting Sports Demonstrations as well as our youth programs – archery and tree planting. Stay tuned for a time and date during warmer weather… oh yes there will be free snacks.

Since the nineteen-sixties BPSA has been a leading conservation group based in Grey-Bruce. Our volunteer members are dedicated to protecting and enhancing our environment, and fish and wildlife.

This group is best known for raising and stocking fish for the sports fishery, planting more than 4-million trout and salmon in Georgian Bay. BPSA also features many other programs of interest to the outdoors community.

Our next club meeting is on February 26, 2026 at 7:30 pm at the BPSA clubhouse on Northacres Road west of Wiarton. Guests are welcome!