“Be Bear Wise”: MNR Visits MNBP Council to Discuss Black Bear Management for the Bruce Peninsula 

By Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

An awaited visit from the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) on April 13th to the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula (MNBP) Council revealed valuable information on the bear population on the Bruce Peninsula and how to prevent bear encounters. Kassidy Gregg, Integrated Resource Management Technical Specialist, presented the speech from MNR and was joined by John Almond, District Manager.

Data Shows Rise in Bears in the National Park

Gregg indicated that the MNR monitors black bear populations on the Bruce Peninsula with barbed wire hair traps, mandatory reports, harvest data from hunters, aging of premolar teeth from harvested bears, and research conducted with Saugeen Ojibway Nation (SON) and Parks Canada.

The bear population is highest around the National Park in Tobermory and lessens towards the south end of the Peninsula. A population decline in the National Park was recorded from 2009 to 2018 then a rise as noted from 2018 to 2022. Peninsula wide, population levels tend to decrease when harvest levels are high, and levels increase when harvest levels are low. She stated that “Harvest levels have increased in recent years with more than 20 bears harvested in 2024 and 2025.”

MNR monitors the bear population every three years through barbed wire hair trap surveys from mid-spring to mid-summer to detect population size, distribution, and overall health. “Because Bruce Peninsula bears are isolated from other bears in the province, they are considered genetically unique and require careful monitoring to understand changes in their numbers, movements, and their overall health,” said Gregg.

If You Encounter an Aggressive Bear, Call 911

Police are the first responders in Ontario when a bear poses an immediate threat to public safety, specifically when a bear is acting aggressively, approaching people, entering a school yard when in session, or moving into a busy area. If you encounter an aggressive bear, call 911. The MNR may be called to assist during daylight hours.

You may contact the MNR Bear Wise Reporting Line to report on a non-emergent bear situation at 1-866-514-2327. The line operates 24/7 from April 1 to November 30.

Residents are encouraged to manage common bear attractants like garbage, bird feeders, and barbeques.

Relocation is Not a Viable Option for Bruce Peninsula Bears

“When responding to bear conflicts, MNR uses a decision-making approach that prioritizes public safety while minimizing the risk to wildlife,” explained Gregg. She stated that relocation is not a suitable option for Bruce Peninsula bears as bears must be relocated 160 km away and that space is not available.

Rather than relocating bears, MNR focuses on education and outreach to help communities reduce bear attractants and avoid conflicts.

Another alternative to relocation is aversion conditioning where MNR may trap and chemically immobilize a bear that is then ear tagged and hard released using aversion condition deterrent, “a repetitive pain stimuli accompanied by loud noises” like paintball rounds, HV stars, arrow stocks, bear bangers, and air horns. This non-lethal bear management method teaches bears to associate negative stimuli with humans hopefully invoking fear to avoid future conflicts.

Gregg confirmed that bear euthanasia is uncommon and only administered after repeated aggressive behaviour involving serious incidents when non-lethal options have been proven ineffective.

2022 Barbed Wire Hair Trap Showed Roughly 270 Bears on the Bruce Peninsula

Although 2025 barbed wire hair trap results are not publicly available yet, MNR data from 2022 suggests a population of 270 bears on the Bruce Peninsula, give or take 80 bears. Gregg mentioned a slight increase in bears following the reduction of the bear hunting season, although harvest rates are also increasing. Currently, the bear hunting season on the Bruce Peninsula is limited to one week per year during the spring, set for May 1-7.

“They say a population not at risk is above 400 bears,” she said. However, the Bruce Peninsula is unique and cannot be directly compared to other places in Ontario.

Potential Changes to MNBP Garbage Collection Poses Risk for Increased Bear Activity; What Will Happen to St. Edmunds Landfill Bears Once it Closes?

Councillor Laurie (Smokey) Golden expressed concern with the possibility of MNBP garbage collection switching to a cart system and eliminating the use of bear proof garbage bins throughout the Municipality. Public Works (PW) Manager, Troy Cameron, clarified that recycling will be shifted this year to an automated cart system as mandated by the province “and there’s a proposal to also bring the waste collection into that same system.” Waste Management, the Municipality’s current waste and recycling contractor, holds the upcoming blue box recycling contract with the province, which is out of the Municipality’s control. “Those cart systems I believe will not be bear proof,” said Cameron. “We’re really fearing that the way the new system’s going, which is out of our control, that we might have some issues there,” he said. A report from PW will be brought forward soon with curbside waste collection options for Council’s consideration.

Councillor Golden said, “There’s approximately, I’ve been told, about nine bears who frequent the St. Edmunds Landfill…now we are going to be closing the St. Edmunds Landfill…so that is a further concern for the people around Tobermory.” A worry was raised regarding where the landfill bears will search for food when the landfill closes, eliminating fresh garbage.

“Our bear problems are going to exacerbate I believe in this Municipality for a couple of reasons: Number One, is that bear season is down to one week a year; Number Two, is that we are changing our garbage system and closing the garbage [St. Edmunds Landfill] in Tobermory; Number Three, sometimes we’re seeing sows with two or three cubs…So there’s a pattern here, as the Municipality and MNR I think we should be thinking of ways to get ahead of it,” voiced Councillor Golden.

For more information, visit Ontario’s Bear Wise webpage: https://www.ontario.ca/page/prevent-bear-encounters-bear-wise