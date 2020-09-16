Classical String Trio Entertain at Lion’s Head Buskers Stage

The Classical String Trio of Dominik Franken (center) on violin and Cellists Christine Robinson Jones (left) and Carol Mulder (right) performed an hour long afternoon concert at the Lion’s Head Buskers Stage on 6 September. The trio performed arrangements by composers Beethoven, Mozart and Vivaldi. Proceeds from the concert were donated to the Bruce Peninsula Hospice. Photo Credit: Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press.

