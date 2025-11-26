Peninsula SWANS Annual Christmas Bazaar December 6th

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

The regular meeting for Peninsula SWANS was held on November 5th at the Swan Lake Legion. Our District 9 President Dawn Schiestel was in attendance and we want to thank her for making the trek up to the most northerly SWANS Club in the District. We appreciate her interest in our activities.

After the delicious dinner prepared by the Legion Ladies, we had updates on the previous events from the respective Conveners. The Club was busy with some catering, the Indoor Fall Market and Roadside Cleanup.

A group, or should I say “flock”, of SWANS participated in gathering garbage from the sides of Highway 6 from Cherryhill Road to the Lindsay Track Trails. They collected 13 bags of garbage and 5 bags of recycling. The result of this semi-annual cleanup always puts me in bad humour – what the heck???

Our Club’s sign has been added to the large one on Ferndale Road heading into Lion’s Head. We are now advertised as a Service Club alongside others that volunteer to help make our great community.

Christmas Bazaar December 6th

We discussed the upcoming events and our next big fundraiser is the Annual Xmas Bazaar on December 6th at the Friendship Club, next to the arena in Lion’s Head. There are a few preparation days scheduled to “gear up” for it. The doors will open at 9 am and the coffee will be ready! Our FAMOUS Bake Table loaded with amazing Homemade Christmas Goodies and beautiful Greenery Arrangements will be available for the entire event that runs from 9 am until 1 pm. We will also offer a light lunch for purchase from 10 am until 1 pm.

The Bazaar is always a great start to the day, followed by the Santa Clause Parade at 1 pm. We thank you for your past support and look forward to seeing you again this year. As a gentle reminder, our sales are CASH only.

Thanks to Convenor Mary-Anne DeVries for all her hard work on this event.

The Peninsula SWANS always welcome new members. Any questions can be directed to Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110.