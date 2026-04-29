“Fuel Our Youth” Sunday Bike/Car Nights at Hungry Hiker Ferndale to Raise Money for BPDS Breakfast Program

By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

On May 17 2026 and continuing every Sunday in the summer from 6 – 8 p.m in the front parking lot of the Hungry Hiker in Ferndale, classic car, motorcycle and truck enthusiasts are invited to come hang out with each other and meet interested community members.

Alternative summer activity; foster community engagement

Organizer Connor Rouse says he has always wanted to encourage the owners of these vehicles and the wider community, including young families, to engage with each other and spend time together. He especially wanted the kids to come out to see some cool vehicles, get to sit in/on them and talk to the drivers. He hopes this activity will draw the kids away from their electronic devices, get them outside and interacting with community members of all ages.

Donations to BPDS breakfast program

Connor also wanted to donate to a good cause. He was surprised to learn how expensive it was to run the breakfast program at the Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS), and felt this event would be a good fit.

Children under 12 eat for free; $5 from dinner specials go to breakfast program

His slogan for the Sunday nights’ event is “Fuel Our Youth”. This is also twofold – on the Sunday nights, children under 12 eat free at the restaurant and $5 from every dinner special sold between 6 to 8 p.m. will be donated to the BPDS Breakfast Program. Connor hopes this will make a night out for families more affordable, at the same time the monies donated from the dinner specials will help feed the kids at school.

There will be a donation bucket for those wishing to donate directly, 100% of the donations will go to the breakfast program. Connor plans to expand to raffles/draws whereby the net proceeds will also be donated. He wishes to thank his relatives Linda and Neil Bain, the owners of Hungry Hiker, for sponsoring the free meals for the kids and for donating funds from the dinner specials.

Kids, add the dates in your calendar, come out for a fun summer evening, bring your parents and grandparents. Your grandparents are sure to have interesting stories of their youthful adventures with similar vehicles. Make sure you meet Connor and check out his Harley!