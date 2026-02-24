Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Catley Awarded Medal for 25 Years of Service; Benjamin Rees Promoted to MNBP Deputy Fire Chief

By Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

Retiring Deputy Fire Chief Jeff Catley was presented with a provincial long service medal honouring 25 years of service with Northern Bruce Peninsula Fire and Emergency Services. Catley was recognized by Fire Chief Jack Burt and Mayor Milt McIver for his overwhelming dedication to the department and community. His 25 years of service also marks his official retirement from the Deputy Fire Chief position.

The presentation took place during the Municipality of Northern Bruce Peninsula’s (MNBP) Council Meeting on February 9th. Fire Chief Burt stated, “I’ve been in this game a long time and we don’t see a lot of people in a volunteer world serve for 25 years in their communities. It’s an exceptional feat.”

Chief Burt said that Catley’s guidance, support and leadership will be greatly missed by the department. Mayor McIver pronounced, “On behalf of our staff, council, and our residents, we want to thank you for your volunteerism in our community.”

Jeff Catley’s wife, Kerri, was also given a companion pin in recognition of her 25 years as a partner to a volunteer firefighter. “Jeff’s 25 years of service are also your 25 years of service,” expressed the Chief. Spouses of volunteer firefighters oftentimes find themselves sacrificing quality time and changing plans to accommodate fire calls. Kerri’s continuous emotional and practical support was praised during the meeting. Photo Courtesy of Benjamin Rees Photo: Newly Appointed MNBP Deputy Fire Chief Benjamin Rees.

Benjamin Rees was appointed by Council as the new Deputy Fire Chief on February 9th. He leaves behind his position as the Captain of Fire Prevention and Training for the MNBP. Rees is currently also a part-time supervisor with Bruce County Paramedic Services. He brings extensive experience working as a Shift Superintendent and Primary Care/Community Paramedic with Bruce County and Unit Chief Paramedic with St. John’s Ambulance in London, culminating over a decade of diverse experience.

In an interview, Fire Chief Burt said, “He has that emergency management and paramedic background. Having the unique ability to have a paramedic on staff is awesome.” The Chief noted that a large percentage of MNBP emergency calls are medical oriented. “Ben has taken a number of fire and leadership courses that have certainly made him grow as a firefighter and incident commander,” he disclosed.

Report No. FD 26-01 from the Fire Chief reads, “Captain Rees has demonstrated strong leadership, technical expertise, and a thorough understanding of fire prevention, training, and emergency response operations.”