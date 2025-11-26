Council Reviews Year-End Parking Report: Vehicle Data, Parking Problems and Solutions 

By Tessa Swanton (Townson),

Bruce Peninsula Press

Since the paid parking program launched in 2017 in Tobermory, and expanded in 2020 to Lion’s Head, several changes have been implemented each year. Contracted by-law enforcement officers used traffic counters to record valuable vehicle data in 2025.

A letter from The Tobermory Chamber of Commerce to the Municipality outlined concerns from the 2025 season. Some concerns were: residents unable to access the resident-only parking spaces at Big Tub Lighthouse, malfunctioning parking machines, poor cell service,

Big Tub Lighthouse Reservation System

A reservation system was implemented for the first time in 2025 on Big Tub Road to “manage vehicle turnover, reduce congestion, and improve overall visitor experience,” wrote Carol Hopkins, Chief Bylaw Officer. Staggering data revealed that “between July 3rd and September 15th, active reservations totalled 6,233, admissions reached 20,180, and the number of vehicles redirected was 5,747.”

Despite improvement efforts, observations of vehicles turning around near the entrance, visitors setting up inflatables on the roadside, and drastic foot traffic on the road posed challenges. Hopkins recommends public education measures, enhanced signage, promotion of pre-travel reservations, and two by-law officers on site during peak times to improve 2026 parking on Big Tub Road.

Even with proper signage and by-law officers monitoring the area, residents complained they were unable to access resident-only parking spots at Big Tub Lighthouse. By-law officers will continue ticketing non-residents using the resident-only spaces and only permit vehicles with reservations on Big Tub Road during peak times to reduce congestion.

Lion’s Head Lookout Redirects 6,821 Vehicles

The McCurdy Drive (Lion’s Head Lookout) paid parking reservation system reported that “Active reservations between May 15 and September 15 totalled 8,187, with admissions reaching 25,577. Active reservations between September 15 and October 15 were 1,236, with admissions at 3,299. The total number of vehicles redirected for the season was 6,821.” Reservations were extended to October 15 for McCurdy Drive in 2025; no feedback has been received to date.

16,367 Admissions at Little Cove Road

Little Cove Road proved to be a popular location in 2025 with 4,771 reservations, 16,367 admissions, and 4,570 redirected cars.

Improvements Planned for 2026

Issues with malfunctioning parking machines, machines rejecting cards, poor cell service, and tourism staff frequently handling cash/coin to help visitors, posed a problem for visitors and employees. A report from Chief Bylaw Officer, Carol Hopkins, indicates that staff worked with the service provider to repair or replace affected machines and an instructional video is linked on each machine to improve the user experience.

Signage inconsistencies and conflicting messages sparked confusion with visitors, especially in the Little Tub Harbour area. Hopkins explains in the report that new signage will clearly reflect regulations for 2026, like restricted vehicular access to the south side of Little Tub Harbour due to highwater, flooding, and more.

Reports of an aggressive by-law officer and vehicles immediately ticketed confused and deterred visitors. Hopkins states that all officers receive standardized training and complaints are forwarded to the contracted enforcement company. Hopkins’ report says, “officers are expected to act as liaisons for the Municipality, providing clear guidance to visitors on the proper use of paid parking machines, QR code payment systems, and general parking regulations.”

The full 2025 Year-End Parking Report (Report No. MLEO 25-10) can be found online at https://letstalknbp.ca/2025-year-end-parking-report where you can provide your comments.