Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary Invites New Members to Join

Submitted by Donna Cole

The Tobermory Health Services Auxiliary (THSA) is a dedicated group of volunteers united in their mission to support local health care services and foster healthier communities in the Northern Bruce Peninsula. The THSA engages in fundraising to support its endeavors.

To support these initiatives the THSA is actively welcoming new members and, if you are interested in joining a dynamic team or volunteering for special initiatives, Lin Gitterman our President can be reached via email at lingitterman@gmail.com. Lin is also available to answer any questions about some exciting ventures for the upcoming year.

We’d love to discuss any ideas you think that we should undertake for the health of our North Bruce community that fits our mandate and are looking forward to an exciting year.

THSA would like to invite our members and the general public to come and join us for our AGM on April 9, 1:30pm at the Tobermory Meeting Place. We hope that you will learn about our mission and meet our other volunteers!

For upcoming events, please follow our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/thsa.ca or go to our Website thsa.ca.