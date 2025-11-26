Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Ushers in Festive Season

Cookie Walk December 6th, On-Line Auction December 5th -11th

Submitted by Cathy Viscount

It’s that time again. The daylight hours are getting shorter. The temperatures are getting colder. The Black Friday and Christmas specials are appearing everywhere. Better yet, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s local holiday fundraising traditions are on the horizon. Yes, I am speaking about the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s Cookie Walk and On-line Auction.

These traditions are a win-win for everybody in our community. You can shop locally, support your community in keeping health care local and get some wonderful items for something you need or want, for gift giving, and/or celebrating and enjoying with a cup of tea or hot chocolate around a festive fire. Remember to mark these dates on your calendar and join us raising funds and getting amazing deals.

The Cookie Walk occurs on Saturday, December 6 from 9:00 am until 1:00 pm at the Anglican Church in Lion’s Head (see ad on page 3). You are welcome to bring your own containers in which to put your yummy treats. As a bonus, the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary’s Used Bookstore will also be open in the basement of the church. Take home fabulous treats to munch on and something to read while staying cozy during the winter months. Who could ask for anything more.

The On-Line Auction is shaping up to be, well, fabulous! Over 200 items have been donated, most new. Yes, all items have been donated by those in our community. Remember to support the local merchants, restaurants and businesses offering experiences that have generously supported local health care by donating items and gift certificates. A personal endorsement from a recipient of a tour certificate from last year’s auction was received about how breath-taking the experience was. You’ll have to browse our on-line catalogue to see what has been offered, but I’m confident there will be something to interest everyone. As for items up for grabs, we have a brand new pair of Bauer men’s hockey skates, a shop vac (who doesn’t need a shop vac – doesn’t need to be restricted to the shop), toys, games and puzzles (things for all ages), hand knits and much, much MORE.

The more bidders we get the better the results will be. Bidding isn’t restricted to those who are local so please, spread the word. Your friends and family can bid. Your children can bid. Your neighbour down the road, can bid. Your cousin who lives in London, can bid. We know that pick up can be an issue for out-of-towners so offer to pick items up for them. It’s that simple. Of course, you can always do some of your Christmas shopping for them and kill two birds with one stone (I hereby declare that I am not supporting the killing of birds by stones).

The auction opens Friday, December 5 at 8:00 a.m. and closes Thursday, December 11 at 10:00 p.m. To register go to LookLocally.ca/LHHA. You are sure to find something to capture your attention. All opening bids are at exceptional value. Remember that monies raised stay in our community supporting keeping health care local. Our hospital relies on your generosity so bid often and bid generously.

We look forward to seeing you at both the Cookie Walk and the On-Line Auction. Thank you so much for your generosity and support in keeping health care local.