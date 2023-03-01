Peninsula S.W.A.N.S Continue Plans For “Girl’s Nite Out” Fashion Show

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

The Peninsula S.W.A.N.S. did not hold the regular February meeting because a large number of the membership were unable to attend, so we all took a break, well, “sort of”! There was an Executive Meeting to plan for the upcoming year and many emails to deal with catering projects and the Fashion Show.

Although the winter has been very easy compared to many and seems to be going quickly, I think it is fair to say that most of us are looking forward to spring. Spring for S.W.A.N.S. means preparing for one of our main fundraising events, the Fashion Show. This year’s theme is “Girl’s Nite Out” with Charcuterie Fare and Dessert and it promises to be Fun, Fun, Fun!

According to the local history book, “Benchmarks”, the 1st Lioness Fashion Show was held in October of 1979. The Autumn show is an anomaly because they have been “Spring Shows”, except that time. Over the past 40-plus years, many changes have happened and this year’s event will be different from many others, but with only some minor adjustments, it will be a great kickoff to the warmer weather.

The very 1st show featured clothes that were sewn by the Lioness Members and others from the community. If my memory serves me, it was held at the Colonel Clarke Tavern. Several of the shows were held at that beautiful, historic building. After a time, the event was moved to the upstairs of the arena in Lion’s Head and that is where this year’s show will be held on May 11th.

The models and clothing, have in the past been supplied by a variety of stores, often from Wiarton, but this year’s event will focus more on the local businesses in North Bruce Peninsula. Our Club is so appreciative of the support received from the participating stores and say a big thanks for contributing to the success of this fundraiser. We are always so grateful for the generosity of the Community and businesses for the donations and door prizes that add so much to the evening.

The final plans will be discussed at our March meeting but for now, mark May 11th on your calendar and stay tuned!

As always, the Peninsula SWANS welcomes new members. If you are interested, please contact Roberta Mielhausen at rjmielhausen@gmail.com or 519-793-3555 or 519-793-4110.