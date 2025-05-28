Outers Program Receives $2,000 Donation

Submitted by Brenda Gambacort

President of the Lindsay Road 20 Ratepayers Association, Brad Glofcheski, presented a check of $2,000.00 to guest speaker Myles Gambacort for the Bruce Peninsula District School (BPDS) Outers Program.

Generous donations of $500.00 each were made by Lindsay Road 20 Ratepayers Association, T & T Pest Control Services, owner Terry Juniper, Homegrown Woodworks, owner Terry Harnden and Grandfather to Myles, and Jim Gambacort.

Myles, who spoke at the recent Lindsay Road 20 Ratepayers meeting, explained that Outers is a program at BPDS for grade 10 students. He noted how proud the school and students were of the 55+ years that this successful program has been running. They go on 3 main trips to develop wilderness skills. Number one is a 3-day-long fall hike on the Bruce Trail. Secondly, they go on a winter camping excursion at the Outdoor Education Centre. There is also an 8-day spring canoeing trip to Algonquin Park. This trip involves many bodies of water in the park such as Lake Opeongo, Big Crow, Canoe Lake, Burnt Lake.

“We thank the community for their very generous ongoing support of the Outers Program” said Myles.