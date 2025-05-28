Birds of the Saugeen Peninsula: A Closer Look at Nature’s Winged Wonders Event June 7th

Submitted by Peninsula Bruce Trail Club

A Night for Nature Lovers and Bird Enthusiasts – Migration season is in full swing now. Have you ever wondered what research about local birds is telling us about migration trends or health of the ecosystem? Or, wanted to see more of the natural beauty of our local birds?

Peninsula Bruce Trail Club (PBTC) is hosting an inspiring evening of discovery, science, and stunning visuals as we explore the lives of resident and migratory birds through research and photography.

This engaging event features: Stéphane Menu, Station Scientist at the Bruce Peninsula Bird Observatory (www.bpbo.ca), Anna Fletcher, Resource Technician at Bruce Peninsula National Park, and Arni Stinnissen, local award-winning nature photographer (www.arniworks.ca).

They will tell us about local migration trends and why it is important to collect long-term data; describe acoustic monitoring of forest birds and how this gauges the health of the region’s forest, and present a visual feast of local bird profiles in their natural habitats.

PBTC is one of nine clubs belonging to the Bruce Trail Conservancy Club (BTC) – a non-governmental, charitable organization, having a dual mandate to conserve a conservation corridor along the Niagara Escarpment and maintain a public footpath within that corridor. PBTC collaborates with other community conservation groups, land stewardship organizations and private landowners to protect local ecosytems. Several bird species at risk populate BTC Nature Reserves on the Saugeen Peninsula. Our combined efforts help to protect and restore habitat required to maintain a healthy environment needed for a strong and diverse bird population.

This evening is sure to deepen your appreciation for the need to preserve avian habitat and inspire you to learn more about birding or broaden your existing knowledge about local birds and their habitat.

Join us at the Bruce Peninsula National Park at the Visitor’s Centre located at 120 Chi sin tib dek Rd, Tobermory on Saturday, June 7th. Doors open at 6:30 pm . Event starts at 7:00 pm. Free! No registration required.

Learn more about this event here: https://pbtc.ca/

Come for the Science, Stay for the Wonder!