CommunityNews Tobermory Coffee Club Purchases New Coffee Maker for Community Centre May 1, 2024 Photo Credit: Teri Reid Photo L-R: Jim & Joan Garner present a $600.00 donation on behalf of the Tobermory Coffee Club for the purchase of a new Bunn Commercial Coffee Maker for the recently renovated kitchen in the Tobermory Community Center. In its 10th year, the Tobermory Coffee Club meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings from November to April at the Tobermory Community Centre. Many thanks to all who gave so generously, much appreciated!