The Community Gym at The Meeting Place Needs to Hear From You!

Submitted by Jennifer William,

Community Coordinator, The Meeting Place

It’s January and that means we have made our resolutions and need to take action so that we can make good on our promises to ourselves.

Did you make a resolution to focus on your health this year? If you did and you need a place to get your body moving, then look no further than the Community Gym at The Meeting Place Tobermory. Our no cost gym provides a variety of equipment including a treadmill, elliptical, Bowflex and a new donation of a Schwinn stationary bike.

We would like to provide you with the equipment and programs that would best serve you in your health journey. In order to do that we need to hear from you. We have created an online survey that will take about 3 minutes to complete. You can find the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/JZHPF7X The survey will be available until January 31st.

If you’ve never been to The Meeting Place or you haven’t checked out the Community Gym, stop by for a visit and you will receive a ballot to win a basket filled to the brim with personal care items and home goods. We are located at 20 Centennial Dr. and one of our staff members will be here from Tuesday-Friday. The current operating hours of the Gym are 10am-3pm.

We hope we can be part of your renewed focus on your well-being.

www.tobermorymeetingplace.com