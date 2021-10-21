Submitted by Darlene Myles

Bruce Area Solid Waste Recycling (BASWR) is a not-for-profit organization located in Southampton. They provide recycling pick up for 87% of Bruce County homes. Every year they host a Thanksgiving food drive for food banks in Bruce County. Donated goods are placed by Blue Boxes on a specified date in September. BASWR then delivers the donated non-perishable food items to the Wiarton Salvation Army Food Bank who graciously provides a venue and weigh scale for distributing the food fairly.

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank received 518 kg of donated non-perishable food items. This food drive is key to keeping our shelves stocked for the fall.

Big shout out for BASWR!