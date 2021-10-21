The Rush Cove Preservation Society donated non-perishable food items to The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank. This has become a regular event following their annual meeting each fall. Pictured are Gail Boeckner (left) representing Rush Cove members and Darlene Myles (right), Coordinator of the food bank. 
Submitted by Darlene Myles

Bruce Area Solid Waste Recycling (BASWR) is a not-for-profit organization located in Southampton. They provide recycling pick up for 87% of Bruce County homes. Every year they host a Thanksgiving food drive for food banks in Bruce County. Donated goods are placed by Blue Boxes on a specified date in September. BASWR then delivers the donated non-perishable food items to the Wiarton Salvation Army Food Bank who graciously provides a venue and weigh scale for distributing the food fairly. 

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank received 518 kg of donated non-perishable food items. This food drive is key to keeping our shelves stocked for the fall. 

Big shout out for BASWR!

