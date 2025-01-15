Happy New Year FromThe Peninsula S.W.A.N.S.

SERVICE – WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT

Submitted by Bonnie Warder

Our Club trusts that you had the opportunity to spend lots of time over the Holiday Season to enjoy your family and friends. It is a very busy time of year, but so much fun! We also want to say a big thanks for your support in 2024 at our fundraising events. We were successful in raising funds for various community programs and projects and really appreciate your contributions.

As part of our annual Christmas get-together, we have the option to bring items for the Grey Bruce Woman’s Centre and our Treasurer, Bev Miller, makes the delivery and also provides our annual donation to them. This event happened near the end of 2024 and our monetary donation was in the amount of $400.00. Thanks to Bev for making this happen on our behalf and we trust our donations were helpful for the organization.

WANSOur regular January meeting is being held on January 15th due to New Year’s Day falling on the first Wednesday of the month, so we have had a nice break from meetings to rest up for 2025.

There was an Executive Meeting in late December to set the plans for the upcoming year. It was a great opportunity for us to review and discuss our past events with our Incoming President Lindsay deMalmanche and to hear her goals, so we all look forward with optimism to the upcoming year!

As always, the SWANS welcome new members. For further information please contact Roberta Mielhausen at 519-374-4110.