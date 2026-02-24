Lion’s Head & District Food Bank Receives Generous Donations

Submitted by Darlene Myles,

Food Bank Co-Chair

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank was the recipient of some very generous donations in January! The Rotary Club of Northern Bruce Peninsula sent an end of year donation for $500.00. It was received in January due to the weather conditions and difficulty getting to the post office. An anonymous donation of $425.00 was sent to us through United Way Bruce Grey and a $200.00 donation was received from the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario – Bluewater Local.

We strive to purchase healthy food items for families with school-aged children so they can pack healthy items for the day.

Another anonymous donor sent a $5,000.00 donation through Gift Funds Canada.

We are incredibly grateful for these donations at a traditionally low donation time of year! At the time of this article, a large order for ground beef has been ordered and higher protein food items are being purchased.