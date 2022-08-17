Submitted by April Patry, Executive Director, BPHF

Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation has recently refreshed donor recognition walls at both Lion’s Head and Wiarton Hospitals. The Foundation is proud to recognize donors who support healthcare in our community. The refreshed donor walls provide a meaningful way to give thanks to all individuals, corporations, and foundations whose generosity ensures that we continue to have quality healthcare close to home.

We are honoured to acknowledge our committed donors whose cumulative support has reached or exceeded $5,000. This recognition includes support for the “Today’s Spirit, Tomorrow’s Care” campaign for the re-development of the Lion’s Head Hospital (2003-2007), and those who invested in Regional Care like the enhancement of Regional Cancer and Cardiac care by supporting the “Hospital Campaign” (2014-2018), and more recently, donors who supported the MRI Campaign.

The walls also give special recognition to members of the Caring for Tomorrow Society. These donors have planned a future gift to the Foundation either through their Will or another type of legacy gift. These donors are ensuring a high standard of medical care for your family, friends and neighbours for generations to come.

Local photographer, Arni Stinnissen graciously donated his image entitled “Before the Crack of Dawn” taken of the Lion’s Head Harbour. “We are new residents of the Bruce Peninsula and are very proud to be able to give a contribution to this very important health care service to the community” Arni recently said about his donation. The breathtaking photograph provides a perfect backdrop from which to recognize our donors.

Kevin Walsh, Chair of BPHF shared “I get the wonderful opportunity to thank many of our generous donors. With the completion of our new Donor Recognition walls in both Lion’s Head and Wiarton, all can see their generosity. I ask that if you see a friend, neighbour, family member, etc. on the wall, please be sure to thank them.”