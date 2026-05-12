New Tompkins – James Endowment to Support Lion’s Head Hospital

Submitted by Willard VanderPloeg

Brightshores Health System

In August, 2025, Ruth Tompkins, of Lion’s Head donated $50,000 to Bruce Peninsula Hospitals Foundation to launch a new, named endowment in support of Lion’s Head Hospital. She made the gift – together with a similar donation to the Golden Dawn Senior Home Redevelopment Fund to commemorate her 100th birthday.

She was to turn 100 years old in September. Sadly, Ruth suddenly fell ill and passed away August 13th, just a few weeks shy of her milestone.

Ruth was always community minded and decided as a gesture of gratitude to donate to “two of our most important health care facilities.” She didn’t want any fanfare at the time, but agreed her story could raise awareness of how the Caring for Tomorrow Endowment supports hospital care on the Peninsula.

Ruth had a life-long connection to Northern Bruce Peninsula. She was born in Walkerton on September 3rd, 1925, while her mother was visiting her parents (Ruth’s grandparents). Her grandfather (Maj. F. B. James) was Bruce County Engineer and she first visited him on the Peninsula when just a few months old.

Ruth travelled to Lion’s Head many times over the years, to see her sister Edith and cousins, the James. After retiring in 1990, she bought the old ‘Shouldice’ property on Moore Street and became a permanent resident. Ruth was a long-time member of the Bruce Peninsula Spirit Singers and was still singing in the choir at Christ Church into her early nineties. She was a formidable Scrabble player. Ruth spent her final years at Golden Dawn Seniors’ Home.

The Foundation’s Caring for Tomorrow Endowment is comprised of a general endowment for highest priorities, plus Wiarton and Lion’s Head Funds which help meet needs identified at each hospital. There are seven additional named funds, including the newly established Tompkins/James Memorial Endowment. Gifts to the Endowment are invested, with a portion of the annual income earned used to support new medical equipment, facility improvements, clinical staff training.

“Ruth’s gift will help modernize hospital tools, technology & infrastructure, year after year”, says Dr. Brian Taylor, retired surgeon and Foundation Board member. “Endowment donors are vital partners in building a healthy future on the Bruce Peninsula. We are so grateful for her generous support!”

The Foundation has since learned that it will also receive a donation from Ruth’s Estate. Once her donation is received, the Board will determine how best to use it – whether for an urgently needed piece of equipment, or added to the Tompkins – James Endowment, Ruth will make a difference for patients at Lion’s Head Hospital for years to come.