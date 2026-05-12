Dr George Harpur Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Canadian Underwater Conference & Exhibition

By Tammy Raycraft,

Bruce Peninsula Press

A physician whose work helped put Tobermory on the map as a centre for diving medicine has received national recognition, as Dr. George Harpur was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2026 Canadian Underwater Conference & Exhibition.

In 2008, the Canadian Underwater Conference Committee hosted its first conference where two awards were presented: The Lifetime Achievement Award and the Technical Excellence Award. These awards honour and recognize individuals whose accomplishments and dedication have significantly contributed to the underwater industry in Canada.

The recipients are chosen by the Diver Certification Board of Canada Board of Directors who are responsible for approving commercial and scientific divers training and fitness to dive.

Dr Harpur is a practicing physician, and former Medical Director of the Tobermory Hyperbaric Facility (THF) and is also a leading figure in the Canadian diving and hyperbaric industry. Photo Courtesy of Dr George Harpur. Photo: The 2026 Lifetime Achievement Award.

Dr Harpur moved to Tobermory in 1974 and played a major role in opening the THF in 1976.

“In the 70’s we supplied support for the divers of the Geologic Survey of Canada Arctic team and more recently for the Underwater Archeology Team of Parks Canada during their search for the Franklin expeditions ships,” Harpur said.

“We also supported the commercial diving along the north shore of Lake Erie for a variety of companies harvesting natural gas offshore and for the Underwater Search and Recovery unit (USRU) of the OPP for many years,” he stated.

Over the past 50 years he has overseen the growth, from a dive accident treatment centre to now a research, training, equipment test and treatment facility for additional medical conditions that respond to Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy. Dr Harpur is one of the most credible experts in his field with his guidance and opinion in-demand by divers.

“The unit has provided lectures at diving conferences and to student groups training in Tobermory, passing on lessons learned from our investigations of diving incidents and accidents, both here and around the world,” Harpur said.

He went on to say there were also many releases in diving and medical publications, aimed at improving safety and the management of dive accident victims.

“I got the award, but the whole team did the work,” he said.