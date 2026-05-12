Bruce Peninsula Hospice: More Than You Might Think!

Submitted by B. Warder

Bruce Peninsula Hospice (BP Hospice) got its start by three people from the Anglican Church in Lion’s Head with a goal to enhance hospice care locally. 2025 marked the 30th anniversary of the organization, proving the need and success of this valuable service.

BP Hospice is accredited by Hospice Palliative Care Ontario (HPCO) signifying to health professionals, the public and funders that they are in compliance with industry standards and have been recognized based on a rigorous review of overall performance.

The Mission is to provide compassionate, non-medical care and supports for families and individuals on the Bruce Peninsula. The Hospice Volunteer Visiting Service and Bereavement Support Groups are at the core of the services provided by the group and what a blessing during those challenging times. Thank you to all the volunteers that step up to offer their time and professionalism to help.

In addition to those valuable resources, the services have expanded to include the “Living Well at Home” Program, “Volunteer Drop-Off Services” and Nav-CARE. If a person is experiencing declining health, serious illness or the death of a loved one, or want to plan for the future to maintain the best quality of life possible, look to BP Hospice for assistance at all stages of the health journey.

Hike for Hospice June 7th

Bruce Peninsula Hospice is not government funded, therefore relies on fundraising and grants to maintain their services. Their major fundraiser, the Annual Hike for Hospice, will be held on Sunday, June 7th at the Outdoor Education Centre in Oliphant (3092 Bruce Rd 13, South Bruce Peninsula). Please consider participating or making a donation by visiting www.bphospice.ca and clicking the Hike for Hospice link.

Thank you to all who have already donated and to the following businesses who have generously sponsored the 2026 hike: gold sponsors – Bruce Power; silver sponsors – EPH Tools, Walker Industries; and Bronze Sponsors – Middlebro’ & Stevens LLP, Sunshine Drugs McKenzie’s IDA.

If you have any questions or want further information, please contact the office at 519-534-1260, ext. 5612 or email info@bphospice.ca.