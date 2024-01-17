Get Ready to Celebrate 2024 Wiarton Willie Festival February 2 & 3

Town of South Bruce Peninsula

Media Release

South Bruce Peninsula, ON — January 5, 2024 — Mark your calendars, the Wiarton Willie Festival is just around the corner! The countdown has begun as we await Wiarton Willie’s annual prediction on February 2nd!

Join us at 7 am, on February 2nd as we wake up Willie with a dazzling fireworks spectacle. The highlight arrives at 8:07 am when Wiarton Willie unveils the official prediction, setting the stage for the season ahead.

Following the prediction, head over to Wiarton Arena and revel in free public skating, adding an extra layer of joy to the morning’s activities.

This year, the event will be emceed by Country 93’s dynamic morning show hosts, Shawn & Julia.

“As Groundhog Day coincides with a Friday which also happens to be a PD Day, we’re thrilled for an anticipated surge in attendance for the 2024 Wiarton Willie Festival. This alignment promises a day filled with joy, tradition and creating an unforgettable experience for families” says Danielle Edwards, Manager of Communications.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there! On February 3rd, the celebrations continue with the Wiarton Willie Festival of Events in Bluewater Park, Wiarton from 10 am to 4 pm. Prepare for a day full of entertainment, featuring gaming trailers, a trackless train, rock climbing wall, axe throwing, photo booth, human foosball, and an assortment of surprises to enchant attendees of all ages.

Community members hosting Wiarton Willie Festival-related events are encouraged to feature them on the Town’s Calendar of Events. This ensures their visibility on the Town’s website at https://calendar.southbrucepeninsula.com/default/Month

Gratitude goes to Bruce Power, our esteemed Platinum Sponsor, whose generous support has been instrumental in making this celebration a reality.

Mark your calendars and gear up for a weekend packed with joy, activities, and the much-anticipated prediction from Wiarton Willie!

For further details and updates, please visit www.wiartonwillie.com