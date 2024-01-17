The Meeting Place Bringing the Good Food Box to Tobermory 

Submitted by Beige McIntosh,

Food Security Coordinator, The Meeting Place Tobermory

The Lion’s Head Good Food Box Program is teaming up with The Meeting Place and starting in February, you will be able to order a box to pick up in Tobermory!

The Good Food Box is a collective buying program where each month, you can get a bin of seasonal produce for $22 (or free, if needed). Everyone is welcome to participate in this program and benefit from the cost savings! The Good Food Box is available from September-June (taking a short summer break for July and August). The contents of the box are different each month, but it usually contains some onions, potatoes and apples.

The order cutoff will be the last Thursday of each month and the pickup is the first Thursday of each month between 5:30 pm and 6:30 pm at The Meeting Place. We have tokens available for people who need a free box, which can be used on a recurring basis. To place an order, call us at 519-596-2313, email food@tobermorymeetingplace.com or come to The Meeting Place (we’re here on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays).

We can’t wait to bring more delicious fruits and vegetables to the community!