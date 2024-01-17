Hooked on Health Lottery – Take a Chance to WIN BIG and Support Your Hospital!

Submitted by April Patry,

Executive Director, BPH Foundation

Tickets for Bruce Peninsula Hospital Foundation’s annual Hooked on Health Lottery are now available and going fast! In recent years, the proceeds from this annual lottery has supported the purchases of new x-ray machines, defibrillators, transport monitors, and powerchart for oncology for Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals.

This year, Hooked on Health lottery proceeds will assist in upgrading our Nurse Call Systems at both Wiarton and Lion’s Head Hospitals, as the current systems are at end-of-life, and must be upgraded in order to provide the care our patients deserve and rely on.

This isn’t just any upgrade though. It is a modernized, multi-alerting call system that visually shows the location of calls using a light board. Call requests can be readily seen in all areas of a hallway, making it easier for the medical team to attend to calls as they come in. A call bell is in every patient room and washroom, allowing the patient to push the call bell to indicate they need assistance. The system also allows staff to call more staff into rooms in emergency situations by the push of a button.

When you purchase a Hooked on Health lottery ticket, not only are you eligible to win great cash prizes, you are also making this advanced technology available to our families, friends and neighbours in their times of need, right here, close to home. There are 5 cash prizes with a $5,000 Grand Prize! We expect sales to be swift again this year, so make sure you get your tickets early.

The BPH Foundation team is so grateful for the fabulous support of all of our family physicians from the Sauble Health Team, the South Bruce Peninsula Family Health Organization, and the Peninsula Family Health Team for generously supporting the cash prizing for this lottery again this year!

The draw will take place at 2pm, February 23 at the Wiarton Hospital. Tickets are $10 each and are available at Josie’s Fashions, Scott’s Home Hardware, and at the BPHF office (in the Wiarton Hospital), over the phone at (519) 534-5856, or you can order your tickets online at www.bphfoundation.com.