Time To Sign Up For Easter Hampers At Tobermory Food Bank

Submitted by Linda Godhue

It is time to sign up for an Easter Hamper if you or your family need some assistance in having an Easter Meal. To register you can sign up at the Tobermory Food Bank on its regular day and time, Tuesdays between 1-3 p.m. at the Meeting Place. Or you can call Linda at 519-596-2333 or Jim at 519-375-1010.

The Hampers will be distributed to those who have registered for one on Tuesday, April 12th between 11 a.m. and 12 noon at the Meeting Place. There will be no regular Food Bank hours that day, but the Food Bank will be open the following Tuesday, April 19th for regular hours 1-3 p.m.

We on the Food Bank Committee are very grateful to our many donors and supporters that enable us to distribute Holiday Hampers three times a year. And the recipients are also grateful as it enables them or their families to join others with a meal that traditionally celebrates the Easter season. The Hampers not only contain items to prepare the meal, but also items such as eggs, milk and cheese.

We are once again taking donations of food that can be dropped off at the Post Office or Peacock’s Foodland. If you wish to make a cash donation there are several ways to do that. You can e-transfer at [email protected] or mail a cheque to Jennifer Dewey at 211 Eagle Rd, Tobermory, ON N0H 2R0. Or you can give a cash donation at Peacock’s that will be deposited to the Food Bank store account. In all three ways, for donations over $20 a tax receipt will be issued. It is important to note in the case of an e-transfer a separate e-mail should be sent with your complete name and address.

If you have any questions regarding the Hampers or anything about our work, please call Linda at 519-596-2333.

Happy Spring and Happy Easter.