Lion’s Head Food Bank News: Easter Food Hampers

Submitted by Darlene Myles

The Lion’s Head & District Food Bank is planning their 2nd Annual Easter Hamper project. Clients will have a choice of ham or turkey for their hamper. All the fixings to complement meat choice will be included. Hampers will be distributed on Thursday April 14th. Delivery is available as needed.

You must order your hamper in advance and a pickup time will be scheduled. Deadline for ordering is Friday April 1st. You can order by text to 519-378-8842 or by email to [email protected]

You do not need to be a regular food bank client to request a hamper. Hampers are available for singles, couples and families. The goal of this program is to make sure everyone in the community is able to have a special Easter dinner.