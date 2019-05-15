Over 100 Hikers Participate in 2019 Hike for Hospice

Submitted by Nancy Forgrave



Bruce Peninsula Hospice enjoyed fine weather for its 7th annual hike on Sunday May 5th. Hosted at four locations on the peninsula, over 100 hikers were treated to spectacular views and sightings: a 5,000 year-old cave near Lion’s Head, a historic ruin in Wiarton, a piping plover and forest in Sauble Beach and a gorgeous view of Georgian Bay in Tobermory. Participants also heard touching, personal stories of how Bruce Peninsula Hospice benefited individuals. One speaker who received bereavement support shared, “Bruce Peninsula Hospice and the trained volunteers can truly help at a time when self-help is completely elusive”. A family member in Sauble spoke of how he could not have done it without the volunteers who visited while he cared for his wife at home; how they were there for him as well. Another speaker shared how a volunteer was there at a crucial time even when the roads were closed. In Tobermory a family member said, “thank-you for lifting some of the burden families carry”.

Bruce Peninsula Hospice thanked their 2019 sponsors including Ebel Quarries Inc., Middlebro’ & Stevens of Wiarton and Tim Hortons who were essential to making this day a success. Over $28,000 has been raised and donations are still being accepted, marking this year the most successful Hike for Hospice ever!

Hikers enjoy the spectacular day in Lion’s Head. Photo Credit: Bob Cunningham



This year the theme for National Hospice Palliative Care Week was ‘Ten Myths’. Breaking down these myths is an important part of community education. Many people falsely think that palliative care is only for patients near the end of their lives. People also think that talking about dying causes stress for loved ones when in fact, our sharing brings calm. But the most prevalent myth is that palliative care is a location; not the case, it is a resource. Hospice palliative care is best described as “an approach” – it is about how we care for one another when we have a life-limiting illness or are grieving. It takes into consideration many needs – not just the physical, but also the practical, spiritual and emotional concerns of the person and their family members. The hospice palliative care movement is grassroots grown, not a government initiative. It is where health and social care intersect in the community, helping individuals live well and be supported and valued where they prefer to be. HPCO estimates that 70% of hospice patients received their services at home and that visiting hospice programs in Ontario saved over ten million dollars in emergency room visits. Best of all, 96% of families that had home visiting care, commented that it had a positive impact on life.

Chair, Paul Lavigne shared how the trained volunteers with BPH made over 1,000 visits in homes, hospitals and long-term care facilities, serving 100 individuals and their family members, as well as offering bereavement support individually and in group settings.

Bruce Peninsula Hospice appreciates all the local businesses that supported with prizes, the Team Captains, the hikers who raised funds and came out on the day, friends and family that supported the hikers with pledges, and the volunteers who helped on the day.

To each and every person who contributed to the success of the 2019 HIKE FOR HOSPICE — Thank you!