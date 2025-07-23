“Summer in the Spirit” Continues Throughout the Summer

Stopped in Awe: News from Tobermory United



Submitted by Rev. Sheryl Spencer

Summer in the Spirit, a collaboration between Tobermory United and St. Edmunds Anglican, with the aim of “building community, honouring the sacredness of place and celebrating Spirit” continues each Wednesday throughout July and August.

On July 16, Caley Doran of Anishnaabe Cultural Experiences led a walk from the Parks Canada Visitor’s Centre to the Little Dunks Bay lookout. On the way, Caley opened the eyes of the 20 participants with stories of his people’s presence in the area over thousands of years and urged participants to advocate for Indigenous justice in the area.

On July 23, Summer in the Spirit offers “Brews ‘n’ Hymns” at the Tobermory Legion. On July 30, all are invited to St. Edmunds Church at 38 Big Tub Road to hear Tobermory residents Yehia and Haidy Ahmed speak on “Understanding Islam.” On August 6, local musicians Brian Taylor and Arnie Crittenden will lead a spirited concert of Canadian music entitled “Elbows Up!” at the Tobermory Legion, and on August 13, all are welcome to meet at the Bruce Trail Cairn at the corner of Bay and Head streets for the “Tobermory Camino” a place-based walk led by several Tobermory residents that explores historical, cultural and spiritual significance. All events start at 7:00 p.m. You can find more information at www.tobermoryunited.ca/summer2025.

53rd Annual Chicken BBQ August 2

The 53rd Annual Tobermory United Summer Chicken BBQ takes place on August 2. Have you got your tickets yet? Each $25.00 ticket includes a barbecued half chicken, baked potato, coleslaw, roll with butter and homemade dessert. It’s a feast! Dinners may be picked up on a drive-through basis between 4:30 and 6:00 p.m. Tickets are available by calling 519-596-2227 or e-mailing tucbbqtickets@outlook.com. Dinners may be purchased for delivery to Lion’s Head by calling 519-793-3119. We are hoping to sell tickets for more than 600 dinners! If you would like to volunteer for the Chicken BBQ, contact the church at 519-596-2394 or tobermoryunitedchurch@eastlink.ca.

The Tobermory Thrift Shop, a fundraising initiative of Tobermory United Church, continues to be blessed with many donations and booming sales. Thank you to the entire community for continuing to donate household goods and for supporting the Thrift Shop. The Thrift Shop, located at 7101 Highway 6, is open Mondays and Tuesdays 1 to 4 p.m. for donations and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1 to 4 p.m. for sales.