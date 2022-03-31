Stokes Bay Community Centre Update: Family Fun Day April 15th

Submitted by Bonnie Kelly

Welcome Spring 2022! After two years of hibernation our community centre is waking up.

For all the gardeners out there this year we are teaming up with Plantables.ca to help get ready for planting season. Be sure to check out their website where you can order organic plants online from the comfort of your own home (code word Stokesbay). The bonus is you get to choose the week you have them delivered. We will be available at the community centre on Sunday, April 24 from 9:00-11:00 a.m. for those that don’t have internet access or need assistance ordering.

Everyone is Welcome to attend our COMMUNITY CENTRE MEETING on Wednesday, April 6 2022 at 7:00 p.m., at the community centre. We encourage participation and ideas to keep our community centre active.

Come out and play Euchre on Saturday, April 9 2022 at 2 p.m..

Join us for a Family Funday! Bring the kids out on Good Friday, April 15 2022. Our Local Magician will be performing at 3:00 p.m., followed by an Easter Egg Hunt. Take-out Lasagna Dinner will be available at 5:30 p.m., we would appreciate if you could pre-order by Tuesday, April 12 – call Bonnie 519-592-5054.

We would like to thank everyone for your support in the past, present and future.