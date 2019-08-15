Grey Sauble Conservation Foundation Awards Scholarship to Ethan Parker

Media Release

In 2013, the Grey Sauble Conservation Foundation Board of Directors renamed the scholarship to honour Malcolm Kirk, who died in 2012. Mr. Kirk was instrumental in acquiring almost 80% of Grey Sauble’s landholdings.

This years’ recipient of the $1,000 Malcolm Kirk Environmental Scholarship is Ethan Parker of Bruce Peninsula District School, Lions Head. Ethan is pursuing secondary school education in the Bachelor of Science – Environmental Science Co-op Program at the University of Guelph. In his recommendation letter for the scholarship, his teacher wrote, “he constantly impresses me as a highly organized, articulate and intelligent individual who always demonstrates his best efforts. He is an excellent student, consistently producing work of outstanding quality.”

Each year, through an application process, the scholarship is awarded to a graduating secondary school student that is entering an Environmental Program at a college or university.