Rotary’s First Pancake Breakfast of 2026 – May 17th at Rotary Hall

Submitted by Rob Hiscott

Rotary’s first community Pancake Breakfast of the 2026 season will be held at Rotary Hall on Sunday, May 17th from 9:00 to 11:30 AM! Rotarians and Friends of Rotary will be serving a delicious breakfast which includes buttermilk & vanilla pancakes with real maple syrup, scrambled eggs, pork sausages, seasoned hash browns, orange juice and coffee/tea. The cost remains $15.00 per adult, or $7.00 for children aged 12 and under. Rotary accepts payment in cash or debit/credit card at the door.

As in past years, this will be the first of four community Pancake Breakfasts scheduled for the Sundays of each holiday weekend from May to September – we hope you can come out for a delicious breakfast and support your local Rotary Club in its fundraising efforts for the Northern Bruce community!

On the morning of Tuesday, May 5th your local Rotary Club participated in trash pick-up and clean-up along the shoulders of a four-kilometre stretch of Bruce County Road 9 between Lion’s Head and Barrow Bay. Eleven Rotarians and Friends of Rotary broke into teams to cover different sections of both sides of the county road between the Village of Lion’s Head and Hamlet of Barrow Bay – the weather that morning was cool and breezy, but without rain!

Your local Rotary Club helps out annually in the Ontario ‘Adopt-a-Highway’ program, assisting with local road clean-up to help keep Northern Bruce clean!

The next scheduled Pub Night at Rotary Hall is set for Friday, May 22nd, starting at 7:00 PM and running through the evening. Pub Nights are also planned for two Fridays next month – June 5th and 19th.

In addition to a wide range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, a variety of snacks (such as flatbread pizzas) are available at Rotary Pub Nights. Please join us for fun evenings at Rotary Hall!

Rotarians will also be tending bar for the upcoming annual Fish Dinner Fundraiser for the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary on Saturday, May 16th from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, to be held at Lion’s Head Arena. Hope to see you there!