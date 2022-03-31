NBPCSAAC Seeking Nominations for Age-Friendly Initiatives in NBP

Submitted by Sharron Colter

The Northern Bruce Peninsula Community Support Advisory Action Committee (NBPCSAAC) is looking forward to the change of seasons and the relaxing of restrictions.

The Senior Centre Without Walls’ (SCWW) program continues with a variety of programs monthly as listed in the Bruce Peninsula Press weekly activities (see page 22). The sessions continue to be offered free via teleconferencing or zoom from the comforts and safety of one’s home.

Another initiative that needs the attention of residents and cottagers is to nominate an individual, a group, or an organization, for promoting age-friendly initiatives in your community. The nomination should include one page to explain the initiative that makes your community healthier and safer for all ages.

Mail or e-mail your nomination by April 23rd to PO Box 364, Lion’s Head ON N0H 1W0 or [email protected] Please include your email or mailing address, telephone number and why you are making the nomination.

Age-Friendly initiatives include initiatives related to transportation, affordable and available housing, outdoor spaces, accessible buildings, information and communication, health care, employment opportunities and inclusion in the community.

Recipients of the Age-Friendly Initiative certificates will be announced by May 3rd and presented in June during Senior’s Month. We are working together to recognize age-friendly initiatives in the Northern Bruce Peninsula community.