Have Questions About the Tobermory Food Bank? Check Our Website

tobermoryfoodbank.ca

Submitted by Linda Godhue

We have recently added a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) feature to our website tobermoryfoodbank.ca, there you will find answers to the questions we often receive. With the more severe weather we have been experiencing, our Closure Policy is on the website. For those not having access to the internet it is as follows:

The decision to close the Tobermory Food Bank (TFB) will be made no later than 10 a.m. on the day in question. In coming to a decision, the TFB Chair will consider weather conditions, and availability of volunteers. Unless stated otherwise, the TFB will open the following week.

Closure and schedule changes will be on the Calendar page of TFB website, on Facebook and Instagram (@TobermoryFoodBank). We will also inform the media, but we cannot guarantee they will broadcast the information.

If you haven’t seen a closure notification and are uncertain or have any questions about TFB please call 519-596-2333. We recognize not everyone has access to the Internet.

Other questions are answered on the site, such as:

-Who is eligible to receive support.

-How to have your name put on a list to receive a Hamper.

-What do Volunteers Do – How do you sign up to be a Volunteer.

We are very pleased to announce there is another location to donate grocery items to the Tobermory Food Bank. There is a tote box in the foyer of the Tobermory Community Centre to receive donations. We are very grateful to the Municipality for permitting us to place it there. The many donations whether it be grocery items or monies we receive from individuals, organizations, businesses and Churches enables us to continue our work assisting those in our Community facing Food Insecurity.

We welcome all grocery items, but with rising costs, products such as toilet and facial tissue, laundry and dish detergent and personal hygiene items are difficult to fit in a budget of those facing Food Insecurity. As well as Cat and Dog Food. If you wish to donate, please consider these items as well as non-perishable food.

Keep safe and well.