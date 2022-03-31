Grand Reopening of Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary Bookstore April 16

By Joanne Rodgers, Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary (LHHA) will reopen their bookstore on 16 April 2022 from 10:30 a.m to 3 p.m. The new location of the Bookstore is at the Christ Church Anglican at 55 Main Street, Lion’s Head.

The LHHA is very appreciative to the Anglican Church for offering this bright spacious room in the lower level of the Anglican Church Hall. There are two access staircases to the room, an interior staircase through the Main Hall entrance and in summer, the outside stairway to the Memorial Scattering Garden also offers access to the exterior entrance of the Bookstore.

The hours of operation are Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (the bookstore will expand hours after the Victoria Day weekend).

The bookstore is stocked with popular fiction from science fiction, thrillers, fantasy and adventure in both paperback and hardcover. There are a variety of non-fiction books ranging in topics such as history, politics, gardening, cooking, biographies, health and self-help. There are also children’s books and a selection of music CDs and Movie DVDs available.

The bookstore will be operated by LHHA volunteers. All the books, CDs and DVDs are donated. Proceeds of the sales go to support the Lion’s Head Hospital and healthcare on the Bruce.

Bookstore Coordinator Margaret Gillis says with COVID-19 restrictions over the past two years, many of the fundraising projects of the Hospital Auxiliary did not take place, so they are happy that the bookstore can reopen this year.

The Bookstore project was a spin-off from the Annual Yard Sale hosted by the Lion’s Head Hospital Auxiliary. In 2015, with many books left over, volunteer Sharon Winegarden was discussing her search for space for a bookstore with Marydale Ashcroft who then graciously offered a space in the basement of the Dandy Lion. With the onset of Covid-19, the bookstore ceased operation at that location. Needing a new home this year, they are pleased to be able to use the space at the Anglican Church Hall.

In the summer, they plan to set up some tables outside on the front lawn streetside to garner interest for the bookstore, while also allowing for greater accessibility to the books.

People are invited to come and browse the selection, and to remember to check back often since items are added all the time.