By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

32 swimmers and their supporters gathered for the open water swim of 1.6km (1 mile) from the Sandy Beach at Black Creek Provincial Park to Old Woman Island and back on the morning of 29 August.

Event organizer Teresa Nesci

Event organizer Sahand Amiri

Organizers Sahand Amiri and Teresa Nesci, owners of the Friendly Owl Bed and Breakfast, say they are “blown away by the support”. The couple organized this event to honour the Children of Residential Schools and at the same time build community awareness. Proceeds from the event will go to Children’s Services in Neyaashiinigmiing through the M’Wikwedong Indigenous Friendship Centre.

Elder from Neyaashiinigmiing opens the event

Paul Nadjiwan, an Elder from Neyaashiinigmiing performed the opening ceremony. Relating the Creation Story, he says we are all equal, this global population of black, white, yellow and red. And that it is our responsibility to keep the land, water and air clean and pure.

Neyaashiinigmiing Elder Paul Nadjiwan.

Nadjiwan says this event is “really powerful since it brings peoples of all backgrounds and walks of life together to observe the significant and important issues associated with the Children discovered in the graves on the grounds of Residential Schools across this country.” He recognizes this is a challenge and the way to remedy and reconciliation will be difficult.

Asking the attendees to face the water, he performed a drumming song, relating to the Sun Spirit coming out to watch.

Swimmers in groups of eight

Swimmers were divided into groups of eight as they enthusiastically entered the water and braved the wind for the One Mile swim. The first swimmer back was Sebastian Van Wieringen of the Owen Sound Swim Team.

The opening ceremony at the One Mile Swim led by Neyaashiinigmiing Elder Paul Nadjiwan.

Event ends with a Reflection Circle

The event ended with a reflection circle, where the attendees shared how they were feeling about their participation

in the event. Swimmer Sara Hsiao says “There was much gratitude, hope, and unity from the group. And a shared feeling that this was an important gesture and step in our own and wider community reconciliation efforts with First Nations communities on the Saugeen Peninsula.”

“Our sincerest gratitude to all participants and volunteers who connected to create this day with us.” said organizers Amiri and Nesci. They also extended thanks to the numerous sponsors: Hellyer’s Foodland, Peacocks Foodland, Rachel’s Diner, The Crowsnest, Mom’s Pizza, Bear Tracks Inn, Katemma’s Diner, The Bleeding Carrot, Kettles Back Home Cooking, Wiarton Foodland, Zehrs (Owen Sound), Eat Local Grey Bruce, Aster Lane Bread, Random Ranch, Georgian Bay Soapworks, Cape Chin Micro-Farm, Beaver Valley Maple Syrup, and Big Mama’s Kitchen Creations.

Finally a very special thank you to Paul Nadjiwan, Camp Celtic, and Crepe Town.