By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market reopened at the Beach Pavilion for the 2021 season with approximately 30 vendors, including new farmers, new artisans, craft beer and fresh bread. Many of the regular vendors have returned offering maple syrup products, honey, fresh vegetables, plants, baked goods, meats, prepared foods, pottery, soaps, wood products, artworks and many others. There are additional vendors on the Saturdays of the long weekends.

Market regulars The Chocolate Garden.

New Market Manager

New Market Manager Charlene Jordan is passionate about the Market and the wide array of local products available for sale. One of her new initiatives is offering fresh bread for sale. She says her 90 loaves are sold out each Saturday and she cannot keep up with demand.

Market gift certificates have been successfully brought back this year and they are redeemable at all vendors.

The Market Committee members have implemented a new Lion’s Head Farmers’ Market website with expanded information. Jordan is a member of the Market Committee along with other members Judy Jasper, Val Phillips, Pierce Pimiskern and Marni Zatzman.

Recognition of Volunteers

Jordan offered her appreciation to her predecessor Cecile Myles, who retired this year. The Farmers’ Market was started in June 2008 by Megan Myles, as part of a school project while attending Bruce Peninsula District School. When Myles left for University, her parents Cecile and Gerry Myles managed and coordinated the Market for the next decade. Jordan says due to their dedication and hard work the Market has grown into the vibrant and successful enterprise it is today.

The Market Musicians perform for the approximately 900 persons flowing through the Market each Saturday.

Jordan praised volunteers Sarah Fox and Kaitlyn Johnson, saying their help at the Market entrance, monitoring traffic flow and ensuring current COVID safety protocols are in place, were vital to the market being able to operate every Saturday. These 2 young people turn up every Saturday and say they decided to volunteer as a way to be more involved in the community. They had not previously known each other but have since become friends.

Volunteers Sarah Fox and Kaitlyn Johnson at the Market entrance, monitoring traffic flow and ensuring current COVID safety protocols are in place.

900 patrons visit the Market every Saturday

The Farmers’ Market has long been a popular shopping venue for local residents and visitors on Saturday mornings. The Market had to continually adapt to the ever changing government regulations regarding COVID-19, however the numbers of patrons have returned to pre-COVID numbers, with approximately 900 persons flowing through the Market each Saturday.

Crepetown – a market favourite.

The Market is open every Saturday from Victoria Day Weekend to Thanksgiving, 9 a.m. to noon. On long weekends it is open until 1 p.m.

For more details on the vendors, please visit the Market’s new website https://www.lionsheadfarmersmarket.com/