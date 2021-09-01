By Joanne Rodgers,

Bruce Peninsula Press

The Grey Bruce Public Health Unit mobile unit administered 50 plus doses of COVID-19 vaccines at their “Back to School” pop-up vaccine clinic August 23.

The clinic was held in the Bruce Peninsula District School parking lot from 4 pm to 7 pm. No appointment was necessary for this “Drive-in, Walk-in, Bike-in’ Vaccine Clinic.

The clinic was primarily geared towards students (12 years and older) and their parents, but anyone who needed their first or second vaccine was also able to get their shot.