Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey Registration Now Open

Submitted by Tiffany Robbins, BPMHA Registrar / Treasurer
Attention all hockey enthusiasts! We are excited to announce that registration for the upcoming hockey season is now officially open. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, we have a place for you on our teams.
Registration Details:
• Who Can Register: Players of all skill levels and ages. Boys and girls registration portals are open.
• Registration Period: May 2024 – August 31, 2024
• How to Register: Visit our website at www.northbrucehockey.com and complete the online registration form.
Important Information:
• Fees: Early bird discount available until June 15, 2024. Regular and late registration fees apply after this date.
• Equipment: Participants are required to have their own gear. Check our website for a list of required equipment.
• Schedule: The season will start in December and the season will extend into March 2025. Practice and game schedules will be provided after team assignments in the Fall.
Why Join Us?
• Experienced Coaches: Our coaches are dedicated to developing players’ skills and fostering a love for the game.
• Competitive Play: Teams are organized by skill level to ensure competitive and enjoyable games.
• Community Spirit: Join a community of passionate hockey players and make lifelong friends.
Questions?
For more information contact us directly at s.bpmha@gmail.com.
Don’t miss out on the action this season. Lace up your skates and join us on the ice!
Follow Us for Updates: Facebook: @brucepeninsulaminorhockey
Get ready for an exciting season of hockey!