Bruce Peninsula Minor Hockey Registration Now Open

Submitted by Tiffany Robbins, BPMHA Registrar / Treasurer

Attention all hockey enthusiasts! We are excited to announce that registration for the upcoming hockey season is now officially open. Whether you’re a seasoned player or new to the sport, we have a place for you on our teams.

Registration Details:

• Who Can Register: Players of all skill levels and ages. Boys and girls registration portals are open.

• Registration Period: May 2024 – August 31, 2024

• How to Register: Visit our website at www.northbrucehockey.com and complete the online registration form.

Important Information:

• Fees: Early bird discount available until June 15, 2024. Regular and late registration fees apply after this date.

• Equipment: Participants are required to have their own gear. Check our website for a list of required equipment.

• Schedule: The season will start in December and the season will extend into March 2025. Practice and game schedules will be provided after team assignments in the Fall.

Why Join Us?

• Experienced Coaches: Our coaches are dedicated to developing players’ skills and fostering a love for the game.

• Competitive Play: Teams are organized by skill level to ensure competitive and enjoyable games.

• Community Spirit: Join a community of passionate hockey players and make lifelong friends.

Questions?

For more information contact us directly at s.bpmha@gmail.com.

Don’t miss out on the action this season. Lace up your skates and join us on the ice!

Follow Us for Updates: Facebook: @brucepeninsulaminorhockey

Get ready for an exciting season of hockey!