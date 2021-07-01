Host Programme for Flowerpot Island Light Station On Hold

Submitted by Bill Caulfeild-Browne

The Board of the Friends of Bruce District Parks is anxious to commence the Host Programme for the Flowerpot Island Light Station for this summer. We have been assessing the viability on a biweekly basis as the Province has gone through various lock-downs and stay-at-home orders. Until now it has clearly been impractical, but with the recent loosening of restrictions the situation is improving.

As an organization we have a concern for the safety of our members and a responsibility to the visitors who will soon be crowding the island. Although the orders from the Grey-Bruce health authorities appear to permit certain gatherings, dealing with such numbers could be problematic. Out of an abundance of caution, and keeping in mind the uncertainties associated with the Delta variant, we continue to hold off opening the programme – but we are constantly reassessing and will do so again on June 30th.

We trust that our members and potential hosts will understand our delaying the programme until we are quite sure it is safe. The Friends of Bruce District Parks do not want to be accessories to the spread of the pandemic however pure our motives might be. Please be assured we will open up the Light Station just as soon as we can.

In more certain news the Friends will be presenting the annual (temporarily virtual) Orchid Festival. This year we will be slightly off “peak-bloom time” but will share a wealth of images and information from admirers to experts so you can enjoy spring on the peninsula from wherever you are. Dates are July 15 to 18. Details soon at orchidfest.ca (see article next page)

Save the date!