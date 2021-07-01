Submitted by Shirley Teasdale

I think it is reasonable to say that our local Ferndale/Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club has done extremely well in our community over the past 40 or so years. This local group has operated as one of the largest Lioness clubs in Ontario. They have also raised in the region of around half a million dollars that have been donated to our local hospitals, food banks, schools, and to many other organizations in our area. Unfortunately, our local Lioness club will cease to exist at the end of June 2021.

Having said that, our local club is not alone! Lioness women around the world will also no longer be active. Lioness groups were advised approximately two years ago by Lions Club International that Lioness Clubs would no longer be able to operate in their current form. Lioness women have been invited to leave the Lioness group and become members of Lions International.

Introducing the Peninsula S.W.A.N.S

Some members have enrolled with local Lions Clubs but a number of Lioness women have decided to form a similar group that will be known as The S.W.A.N.S. Club. Approximately half of the local Lioness Club here have come together to form the Peninsula S.W.A.N.S. Club. S.W.A.N.S. is an acronym for SERVICE: WE ASSIST, NURTURE, SUPPORT.

The new Peninsula S.W.A.N.S club will work in the same way your local Lioness has worked in the past; assisting those who need assistance in our community.

History of Lioness

To give you a bit of history, the first Lioness Club, sponsored by Lions International was formed in 1920. At that time, the group was considered an auxiliary or support role to male members. As auxiliary members, they adopted their husband’s names, for example, Mrs. J. Brown.

In 1942, the Lions of Canada started a magazine and by 1948 had a page dedicated to the women’s auxiliary, under the heading of “For You My Dear” (a page for ladies).

The auxiliary was active for several years until 1975 when Lions International decided to formally recognize Lioness Clubs. The new Lioness Clubs were allowed to accept women who were not married to Lions Club members and were provided with their own Lioness Emblem and constitution. These clubs were, however, still required to be sponsored by a Lions Club.

According to Lioness Dannah Oliver, who became a Charter Member, 20 local women met in May 1979 to discuss the possibility of organizing a women’s Lioness group on the Bruce Peninsula. The Ferndale/Lion’s Head Club was agreeable to the organizing of a Lioness Club and local women of the Bruce Peninsula were invited to join.

In February 1979, the local women who were interested made an Application for Certificate of Organization. This was sponsored by the Ferndale/Lion’s Head & District Lions Club. Officers were elected for the new Ferndale/Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club. Charter Members were President Susanne Shouldice; Vice President Betty Hooker; Secretary Dannah Oliver; Treasurer Jackie Ceasar; Director Judy Rouse; and Director Judi Patterson. Members at that time were Daphne Richardson, Carol Tyndall, Betty Elliott, Jean Stevens, Juanita Ashcroft, Lois Tigert, Shirley Townsend, Betty Rahn, Bev Richardson, Joanne McGuire, and Carol Ruland.

In 1987, Lions Clubs International changed its constitution to allow membership to both men and women. However, our local Lioness Club chose to retain its charter and continue to operate as Lioness.

The Ferndale, Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club continued to thrive with a membership of approximately 50 women Lionesses. Members worked hard to work for the good of our local community. Two of our members were elected as Multiple District Presidents (MD.A) across Ontario.

Regretfully, Lioness Clubs around the world now are approaching June 30, 2021, when Lions Clubs International will no longer support Lioness Clubs.

Jane Clayton, current President of the Ferndale/Lion’s Head & District Lioness Club has this to say: “This has been an extraordinary time for everyone, including Lioness. There, is however, light at the end of the tunnel. We appear to have Covid-19 under control and we all hope our lives will soon return to normal. Your local Lioness Club will cease to operate, but these hardworking women are still in our community. Whether they are S.W.A.N.S., Lions or have no club affiliations, they will continue to reach out, to support, to volunteer”.