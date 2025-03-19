SOK Talk “Progress on Housing” March 28

What’s Happening With Housing On The Bruce?



Submitted by TMP & SOK

On Friday March 28, 1:30-3:30pm, The Meeting Place Tobermory (TMP) and Sources of Knowledge (SOK) are once again co-hosting a panel forum on “Progress on Housing – Present and Future” at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre. Presenters from Bruce County will bring you up to date on progress being made on building Additional Residential Units or ARUs. We will hear from local developers and contractors on their successes in expanding the rental market in the Northern Bruce and hear about the benefits of being a tenant with long term sustainable rental housing.

What about housing and funding? There are groups and organizations working in the community on innovative funding approaches. We’ll welcome one such group and we hope you’ll be inspired.

There will be a Q&A time where panelists will address some of your questions. We are purposely leaving some information and details about the program to our panelists and encourage you to come out and participate.

We are pleased to have the support of Parks Canada and the use of the theatre facility, at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre at 120 Chi sin tib dek Rd, Tobermory. Great staff support and the comfy chairs make this such a good venue for community learning and discussion.

This is a no cost event but donations are welcome. Refreshments will be available in the lobby at the end of the afternoon to encourage informal discussion.